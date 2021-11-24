Propagandhi have announced rescheduled dates for their shows in Western Canada. Their January 21-22 shows at the Starlite in Edmonton, Alberta have been cancelled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Their September 12 show at The Rickshaw in Vancouver, BC has been moved to September 14. Choke will be playing support on select dates. Propagandhi re-released Today’s Empires, Tomorrow’s Ashes earlier this year and released their album Victory Lap in 2017. Check out the new dates below.