Protest the Hero have announced Canadian tour dates for March. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 26. Lead guitarist Luke Hoskin also announced that he will be retiring from touring with the band. He will remain a part of the band and contribute in studio. His statement reads in part,

""First, I want to say that I have tossed and turned many nights debating this decision. Myself and the rest of PTH have been playing live for more than half of our lives at this point, so walking away from one of the things I know best was not an easy decision.

As the band took a pause from live music (as we all did when the pandemic hit), it gave me some time to gain clarity. Though my heart went out to other artists who felt the detrimental effects of not being able to tour, I found myself feeling the opposite: somewhat relieved that touring was off the table. I have always believed that the stress associated with touring was worth it in the end. A day filled with challenges and tension was always relieved by the hour (or so) we got to play at night.And while that rings true for most of my touring career, at some point, my love of playing live started to wane making it tougher for me to justify all the other challenges that came with it. I found myself just trying to "get through it" rather than soak it up and enjoy the process. Knowing that, I am certain it's time for me to step back from the live side of things.

I can say without any hesitation that the fellas in the band who are continuing on with the show still truly love it. Night after night, I’ve watched them relish the moments they got to spend on stage, each one of them glowing after the set. Showgoers, you’ll be in the best of hands moving forward.

This isn't to say that I am not still a part of the band. The guys are letting me stick around to write, record, and laugh at jokes on our Discord. Writing, arranging, and recording have always been my favourite parts of being in a band, and I consider it a privilege to keep writing riffs for PTH. It's really all I know how to do on a guitar…"