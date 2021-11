8 hours ago by Em Moore

Toronto based ska punks The Filthy Radicals have released a video for their song "Scavenger". The video was made by Crusty Media. The song is off their EP The Fine Line Between Real and Insane that is out now via Stomp Records. The Filthy Radicals released their EP Freedom 45 earlier this year and their last album was Cloak and Stagger in 2016. Check out the video below.