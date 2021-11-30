New York based punks Taking Meds will be playing 4 shows in the Midwest with Somerset Thrower. Taking Meds released Terrible News From Wonderful Men this month and Somerset Thrower rele4ased Paint My Memory in 2020. See below to view the tour dates.
