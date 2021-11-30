Turnover have announced they are moving their South American tour again. This time they will be heading to South American and Latin America in December 2022. The band released Altogether in 2019.
unfortunately our tour of central and south america is going to have to be rescheduled again. we have been working with promoters to try and make the shows happen this year but for the well being of ourselves, crew and fans we think this is the best choice. pic.twitter.com/7bka6rDOss
— Turnover (@turnoverva) November 18, 2021