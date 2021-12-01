Check out the remix for Sine's “Virtual Realitease” by Mark Pistel of Consolidated!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new remix for by SINE's "Virtual Realitease"!

The new version of the track is chopped and remixed by Mark Pistel of Consolidated! (and also frequent Meat Beat Manifesto collaborator). Pistel takes the original and sets a driving post-disco beat in the back. Meanwhile, he adds a robotic sheen to the façade, giving that track a bouncy, but sinister vibe. Somehow, the track is both retro-rave and futuruo-rave at the same time.

SINE's new album, Desire, Denial and Paramania is out now, and you can check out the remix below!