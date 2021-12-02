We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Atlanta, Georgia based power pop band Shoegazers. The band have released their self-titled 3 track EP which touches upon songs of love, heartbreak and mental health. Today, we have the premiere of the whole EP below. The release is out now through 59 X Records. See below to check out the EP.
“The idea of this EP is to get back to the basics, for us to have fun again, and to play music we like. Having gone through the trials and tribulations of band members/lineup for years, we really just wanted to have fun with this, and I think it shows. If you hear these songs and think of 3 guys in a room playing music and having fun, then we’ve done what we wanted to with this EP.” - Jake Bowers