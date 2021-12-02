Watch the new video by Rauli V!

Today we are excited to bring you the premiere of the new video from Baltimore/DC based alternative rock singer-songwriter Rauli V! The video is for his new song "Problems". Speaking to Punknews Rauli V said of the song,

"I’ve spent so much of this year trying to escape my baggage when all I needed to do was unpack it. This track gives you a taste of my head space in one of my personal confessional spots, the barbershop. We all have Problems and this song is for those who can’t afford to seek that mental relief. So, keep pushing through, don’t forget you're not alone and remember things will get worse before they get better. Much love."

The song is off his upcoming EP Breathe due out January 14, 2022. The song will be available everywhere tomorrow. Check out the video below.