Kim Gordon releases new song, “Grass Jeans”

Kim Gordon has released a new song. The song is called "Grass Jeans" and all proceeds from the song will to go to non-profit Fund Texas Choice. A statement released along with the song reads,

"I often get asked 'Can music change things for people in a political landscape?' Hell yes it can. But it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything. So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman's right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all. Thank you. It means so much."

Kim Gordon released her solo album No Home Record in 2019. Check out the song below.