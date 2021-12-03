Rosenstock, JER, Mike Park, Omnigone, Kill Lincoln, more on 'Shape of Ska Punk to Come 2'

Bad Time Records has announced its second ska compilation. It's called The Shape of Ska Punk to Come Vol. 2 and it's out February 2022. 20 bands appear on the release including Jeff Rosenstock, JER, Mike Park, Omnigone, Kill Lincoln and more. You can see the track list below.
1. TAPE GIRL - “Half-Pipe (The Art of Vocal Feminization)”
2. GLORY HUNTERS - “Muzik”
3. JEFF ROSENSTOCK - “NO U”
4. EICHLERS - “Highway 2 the Errorzone”
5. ABRASKADABRA - “Closer to the Ground”
6. WE ARE THE UNION - “A Century of Failure
7. FLYING RACCOON SUIT - “Run Away”
8. OMNIGONE - “Land of Opportunity”
9. THIRSTY GUYS - “Careerist”
10. REDEEMON - “Purpose”
11. JER - “Ska Has Progressed PasT the Need for Incels”
12. KILL LINCOLN - “Misaligned”
13. REMNANT COLLECTIVE - "Laike”
14. LOS SKAGALEROS - “Conditioned”
15. MILLINGTON - “Millington”
16. MIKE PARK - “Saturday night”
17. NOISE COMPLAINT - “Plague Rats”
18. DANG!T - “Kind of Life”
19. LO(U)SER - “Me vs Me”
20. DISSDIENTE - “Atlantis”