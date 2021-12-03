Check out Wasting Time's new video for “Game Night”

Toronto pop-punk quartet Wasting Time has a new video out featuring "Game Night," the final pre-release single from the upcoming full-length Once More Without Feeling . You can find the clip, directed by Michael Greggain, premiering below. The band commented earlier that the uptempo "Game Night" was "inspired by the uncertainties, apprehensions and moves that one considers on a first date." Look for the new record in the spring of 2022.

The "Game Night" video arrives through director Michael Greggain and director of photography James Featherstone of Deep Field Productions. tAlyse Osiel, Linna Koy, Angelique McDonald, and Jennifer Tremblett appear as the slumber party group.

This final single follows "Grow Up," "Runaways," and "My Limited French" in previewing the new record. Steve Rizun (The Flatliners, Junior Battles) recorded the track at Drive Studios. When it arrives early next year, the new LP follows up the band's 2019 EP Separation From Your Senses and their 2018 full-length Tales from the Morgue.

Wasting Time features lead vocalist/guitarist Mad Vlad, bassist Mike, lead guitarist Mark, and drummer Mikey. You can follow the band for updates at Bandcamp, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

