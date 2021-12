, Posted by 8 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Bronx have released a live video for their song "Breaking News". The live version was recorded by Tim Armstrong of Rancid. The song is off their album Bronx VI that was released earlier this year. The Bronx will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and will be touring the UK with Every Time I Die in winter 2022. Check out the video below.