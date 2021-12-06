Alkaline Trio have been announced to play the first day of Atlantic City's Beer Festival. They have been billed as the headliner to session one on June 4th, 2022. Session two was announced to have New Found Glory. Tickets to this even is on sale now. The event will happen at Bader Field in Atlantic City, New Jersey. See below for the full announcement.
