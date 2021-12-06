Steve Ignorant releases live album of Crass songs

Steve Ignorant of Crass has released a new live album. It's called Live In Notts 2021 and it was recorded September 24, 2021 at the Old Coal Store in Nottingham. The set find Steve and his band performing an all Crass set. They stated: "The pandemic had meant that the band couldn’t meet to perform so all rehearsals were conducted via Zoom, so the purpose of this show was to act as a live rehearsal in front of a small audience before performing to a much larger audience the following night at North East Calling in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Other shows were planned but lockdown restrictions had resulted in these being re-arranged several times and delayed until 2022. The show was recorded and the band were so pleased with the performance that they decided to release it." That's out via Overground Records in the UK. You can see the track list below.