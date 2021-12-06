Legs McNeil leaves 'Please Kill Me', will start 'Legsville'

As you may know, Legs McNeil is the co-author of Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk along with Gillian McCain. Much later, McNeil and McCain started the pleasekillme.com website, which covered the history of punk, along with interviews and related content. Since then, the website was run by the pair along with other contributors.

However, recently, McNeil stated that he has left the pleasekillme.com website. He stated simply: "I'M NO LONGER ASSOCIATED WITH THE PLEASEKILLME.COM WEBSITE." Later, he added that he will be starting a website and project called Legsville. We will keep you updated.