The Dollyrots release “Just Like All the Rest” video

The Dollyrots have released a lyric video for "Just Like All the Rest". The song is off their upcoming B-sides, rarities, and covers collection Down The Rabbit Hole that will be out January 7 via Wicked Cool Records. The Dollyrots released Daydream Explosion in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Down The Rabbit Hole Tracklist
Too Fun for My Health
Cloud Ten
Just Like All the Rest
Vibration
Little Miss Impossible
Get Radical (Dark Version)
Be My Leia (Electric)
Rebel Angel
Super Mega Ultraviolet
Valentine's Day
Penny (Alt Version)
Nobody Else (Alt Version)
Breed
Stay
Ruby Soho
High School Never Ends
Walking on Sunshine
Da Doo Ron Ron/The Sponge/I Wanna Be Sedated
Punk Rock Girls
American Girl
Earth Angel
Dancing with Myself
Teenage Kicks
Do You Love Me