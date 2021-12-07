The Dollyrots release “Just Like All the Rest” video

The Dollyrots
The Dollyrots have released a lyric video for "Just Like All the Rest". The song is off their upcoming B-sides, rarities, and covers collection Down The Rabbit Hole that will be out January 7 via Wicked Cool Records. The Dollyrots released Daydream Explosion in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Down The Rabbit Hole Tracklist

Too Fun for My Health

Cloud Ten

Just Like All the Rest

Vibration

Little Miss Impossible

Get Radical (Dark Version)

Be My Leia (Electric)

Rebel Angel

Super Mega Ultraviolet

Valentine's Day

Penny (Alt Version)

Nobody Else (Alt Version)

Breed

Stay

Ruby Soho

High School Never Ends

Walking on Sunshine

Da Doo Ron Ron/The Sponge/I Wanna Be Sedated

Punk Rock Girls

American Girl

Earth Angel

Dancing with Myself

Teenage Kicks

Do You Love Me