Fresh release new song, “Morgan and Joanne”

Fresh have released a new song. It is called "Morgan and Joanne" and is available digitally via Specialist Subject and Get Better Records. The band will also be playing a handful of shows in the UK in January. Fortitude Valley will be playing support on all dates. Fresh will be touring the UK and Ireland with Jeff Rosenstock in spring 2022 and released their EP The Summer I Got Good At Guitar earlier this year. Check out the song and dates below.