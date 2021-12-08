Baltimore based hardcore punksTurnstile announced the addition of a few more dates to their already announced 2022 European tour. They have also announced that Chubby and the Gang will be joining them on tour for this run. Turnstile released Glow On and Chubby and The Gang released The Mutt's Nuts in 2021.
Happy to have our friends in Chubby and the Gang join us in Europe. Only a few shows with tickets remaining. https://t.co/xCQAnhVrxZ pic.twitter.com/h9XfNkZOmK
— TURNSTILE (@TURNSTILEHC) December 7, 2021