Hot Water Music have announced the support for their 2022 run of dates. Their January west coast run will have performances by Good Riddance, Elway and Bad Cop/Bad Cop. Their February fun of dates will include Tim Barry and Be Well. Their March North East dates will include Strike Anywhere and Be Well. See below for the full announcement.
