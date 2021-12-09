Shame release new song, “Baldur's Gate”

Shame have released a new song. It is called "Baldur's Gate" and is a Christmas song. It appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally via Dead Oceans. Shame will be touring in 2022 and released Drunk Tank Pink earlier this year. Check out the song and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 07Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC
Feb 08The CrocodileSeattle, WA
Feb 09Doug Fir LoungePortland, OR
Feb 11Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Feb 14The CasbahSan Diego, CA
Feb 15Club CongressTucson, AZ
Feb 17MohawkAustin, TX
Feb 18TulipsFort Worth, TX
Feb 19George’s Majestic LoungeFayetteville, AR
Feb 20The BottleneckLawrence, KS
Feb 22Fine LineMinneapolis, MN
Feb 23Thalia HallChicago, IL
Feb 25Skully’s Music DinerColumbus, OH
Feb 26Mahall’sLakewood, OH
Feb 27The Opera HouseToronto, ON
Mar 01Theatre FairmontMontreal, QC
Mar 03The SinclairCambridge, MA
Mar 04Webster HallNew York, NA
Mar 05First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA
Mar 07Black CatWashington, DC
Mar 08Motorco Music HallDurham, NC
Mar 09Terminal WestAtlanta, GA
Mar 11Exit InNashville, TN
Mar 12SaturnBirmingham, AL
Mar 13Gasa GasaNew Orleans, LA
Mar 30ParadisoAmsterdam, NL
Mar 31Trix VZWAntwerpen, BE
Apr 01BataclanParis, FR
Apr 02MascotteZurich, CH
Apr 04StromMunich, DE
Apr 05Festsaal KreuzbergBerlin, DE
Apr 06KnustHamburg, DE
Apr 08VEGACopenhagen, DK
Apr 09Debaser StrandStockholm, SE
Apr 10RockefellerOslo, NO
Apr 12VeraGroningen, NL
Apr 13Den AtelierLuxembourg, LU
Apr 14CBECologne, DE
May 21Tomavistas FestivalMadrid, ES
Jun 04Primavera SoundBarcelona, ES