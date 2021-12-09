Shame release new song, “Baldur's Gate”

by Em Moore
Shame have released a new song. It is called "Baldur's Gate" and is a Christmas song. It appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally via Dead Oceans. Shame will be touring in 2022 and released Drunk Tank Pink earlier this year. Check out the song and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 07
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|Feb 08
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Feb 09
|Doug Fir Lounge
|Portland, OR
|Feb 11
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Feb 14
|The Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Feb 15
|Club Congress
|Tucson, AZ
|Feb 17
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|Feb 18
|Tulips
|Fort Worth, TX
|Feb 19
|George’s Majestic Lounge
|Fayetteville, AR
|Feb 20
|The Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS
|Feb 22
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN
|Feb 23
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Feb 25
|Skully’s Music Diner
|Columbus, OH
|Feb 26
|Mahall’s
|Lakewood, OH
|Feb 27
|The Opera House
|Toronto, ON
|Mar 01
|Theatre Fairmont
|Montreal, QC
|Mar 03
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA
|Mar 04
|Webster Hall
|New York, NA
|Mar 05
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA
|Mar 07
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|Mar 08
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, NC
|Mar 09
|Terminal West
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 11
|Exit In
|Nashville, TN
|Mar 12
|Saturn
|Birmingham, AL
|Mar 13
|Gasa Gasa
|New Orleans, LA
|Mar 30
|Paradiso
|Amsterdam, NL
|Mar 31
|Trix VZW
|Antwerpen, BE
|Apr 01
|Bataclan
|Paris, FR
|Apr 02
|Mascotte
|Zurich, CH
|Apr 04
|Strom
|Munich, DE
|Apr 05
|Festsaal Kreuzberg
|Berlin, DE
|Apr 06
|Knust
|Hamburg, DE
|Apr 08
|VEGA
|Copenhagen, DK
|Apr 09
|Debaser Strand
|Stockholm, SE
|Apr 10
|Rockefeller
|Oslo, NO
|Apr 12
|Vera
|Groningen, NL
|Apr 13
|Den Atelier
|Luxembourg, LU
|Apr 14
|CBE
|Cologne, DE
|May 21
|Tomavistas Festival
|Madrid, ES
|Jun 04
|Primavera Sound
|Barcelona, ES