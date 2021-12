6 hours ago by Em Moore

Montreal based The Fake Friends, made up of members of Trigger Effect, Mundy's Bay, Kennedy, and Watch For Wolves, have released a video for their new single "Mile End". The video was created by Ryan Stick and Marco Vaccaro at Mind Blender Media and filmed live at Turbo Haus in Montreal. The Fake Friends have released a handful of singles so far this year. Check out the video below.