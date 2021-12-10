Check out the new 3xEP by Sunny on the Causeway

Today, we are pleased to debut the new triple EP by Sunny on the Causeway!

The Philly band is getting ambitious for their new release! On the Pollution x 3 EP, the band crafted three EPS and then worked them so they fit together into a larger theme. The first slab The Tropical Pollution has darker and heavier tunes. the second slice Pollution II: The Underwater City features more melodic songs, but also has unorthodox song structutres. the final unit, Pollution III: A Leisurely Breakfast features straight up pop-punk tuenage.

The album is out March 3, 2022, but you can pre-order it right here. You can also hear the whole thing below, right now!