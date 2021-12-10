Sweat announce album, release new song

by Em Moore
Los Angeles hardcore band Sweat, made up of members of Graf Orlock, Dangers, and Ghostlimb, have announced details for their upcoming album. The album is called Gotta Give It Up and will be out January 21 via Pirate's Press Records. The band have also released a new song called "Hit & Run". Sweat released their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Gotta Give It Up Tracklist
1. Hit & Run
2. Machismo
3. Bastard
4. Hard Grudge
5. Life/Death Complex
6. Bone to Pick
7. New Kind of Dag
9. Art of Posing
10. Poor Execution