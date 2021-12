Sweat announce album, release new song

10 hours ago by Em Moore

Los Angeles hardcore band Sweat, made up of members of Graf Orlock, Dangers, and Ghostlimb, have announced details for their upcoming album. The album is called Gotta Give It Up and will be out January 21 via Pirate's Press Records. The band have also released a new song called "Hit & Run". Sweat released their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.