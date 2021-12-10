Episode #571 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! On this episode John Jughead Pierson stops by to talk about his Jughead's Basement podcast, juggling, acting, and much more. He joins John, Hallie, and Em to talk about Legs McNeil leaving pleasekillme.com, Pussy Gillette's new video, Steve Ignorant playing Crass songs live, Marissa Paternoster's new video, The Linda Lindas' ode to Nino the cat, and Green Day's BBC live sessions. Listen to the podcast below.
Previous StoryNapalm Death announce mini-album, release new song
Steve Ignorant releases live album of Crass songs
Green Day release "Waiting (BBC Live Session)"
Marissa Paternoster streams new album
The Linda Lindas release "Nino" video
Green Day release "Hitchin a Ride (BBC Live Session)"
Green Day release "Walking Contradiction (BBC Live Session)"
Green Day, Gwen, Miley Cyrus to play Super Bowl LVI Music Fest
Green Day release "Stuck With Me (BBC Live Session)"
Shaky Knees announce 2022 lineup
Green Day release new song, "Holy Toledo!"