Episode #571 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! On this episode John Jughead Pierson stops by to talk about his Jughead's Basement podcast, juggling, acting, and much more. He joins John, Hallie, and Em to talk about Legs McNeil leaving pleasekillme.com, Pussy Gillette's new video, Steve Ignorant playing Crass songs live, Marissa Paternoster's new video, The Linda Lindas' ode to Nino the cat, and Green Day's BBC live sessions. Listen to the podcast below.