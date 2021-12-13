Louisville, Kentucky music festival LDB Fest has announced their lineup for 2022. Drain, Gel, Incendiary, God's Hate, Koyo, Mindforce, and Year of the Knife are among the bands announced. The festival will take place March 11-12, 2022 at Art Sanctuary in Louisville, Kentucky. Check out the lineup in full below.
LDB Fest 2022 Lineup
Age of Apocalypse
Ballista
Drain
Gates to Hell
Gel
God's Hate
Incendiary
Inclination
Ingrown
King Nine
Koyo
Magnitude
MH Chaos
Mindforce
No Pressure
Omerta
Pain of Truth
Queensway
Rain of Salvation
Restraining Order
Stand Still
Sunami
Two Witnesses
Undeath
Vatican
Weapon X
Year of the Knife
200 Stab Wounds