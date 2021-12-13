LDB Fest announces 2022 lineup

Louisville, Kentucky music festival LDB Fest has announced their lineup for 2022. Drain, Gel, Incendiary, God's Hate, Koyo, Mindforce, and Year of the Knife are among the bands announced. The festival will take place March 11-12, 2022 at Art Sanctuary in Louisville, Kentucky. Check out the lineup in full below.

LDB Fest 2022 Lineup

Age of Apocalypse

Ballista

Drain

Gates to Hell

Gel

God's Hate

Incendiary

Inclination

Ingrown

King Nine

Koyo

Magnitude

MH Chaos

Mindforce

No Pressure

Omerta

Pain of Truth

Queensway

Rain of Salvation

Restraining Order

Stand Still

Sunami

Two Witnesses

Undeath

Vatican

Weapon X

Year of the Knife

200 Stab Wounds