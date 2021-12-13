Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track from Philadelphia based melodic punk band Stud Count! The song is called "Talkin' 2 You". Speaking to Punknews vocalist Norelle Green said of the song,

I wrote this song about finding your person, and falling in love with them over and over again. We actually wrote two different versions of this song, one for the record and this single version, which really gave us an opportunity to explore our sound, combine our respective influences, etc. I think this song is a good representation of what to expect from the new LP, we hope you dig it!"

The song is off their upcoming self-titled album due out in 2022 via Smartpunk Records. This is their first single since signing to the label and a 7-inch of "Talkin' 2 You" along with "Big Fish" can be pre-ordered here. The song will be available everywhere tomorrow. Stud Count released Pleasure Center Promo in 2020. Check out the song below.