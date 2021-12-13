Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Richmond, Virginia punk rockers NC17! The video is for their new song "Party's Over". Speaking to Punknews, lead vocalist Yani said of the video,

"My friend Jenny introduced me to a local skate spot called Lost Bowl that was throwing a Halloween show a few years back. Bands, beer, haunted house, bonfires, skaters, sick costumes…Halloween mayhem. When we were brainstorming video ideas for this song, one of us suggested filming in a pool because of the line, "How can I get a piano out the pool'? and Lost Bowl immediately popped into my head. We were lucky to get Kathleen "Smack Mamba" Macias to rollerblade as well as Ricky Olson (who actually recorded our EP) to skate for us! We all had THE.BEST.TIME.EVER."

"Party's Over" is off their upcoming EP Nasty Habits due out January 21, 2022. Watch the video below!

Photo credit: Jake Cunningham