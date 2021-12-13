Heart Attack Man announce spring tour

Heart Attack Man have announced a North American tour for this spring. Covey, Arm's Length, and Blood Root will be playing support. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 15. Heart Attack Man released their EP Thoughtz & Prayerz earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 09Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Mar 10The High WattNashville, TN
Mar 11Masquerade PurgatoryAtlanta, GA
Mar 12Henao Contemporary CenterOrlando, FL
Mar 13CrowbarTampa, FL
Mar 15Come and Take It LiveAustin, TX
Mar 16Secret GroupHouston, TX
Mar 18Nile UndergroundMesa, AZ
Mar 19Chain ReactionAnaheim, CA
Mar 20The Peppermint ClubLos Angeles, CA
Mar 21Star Line Social ClubOakland, CA
Mar 23GoldfieldSacramento, CA
Mar 25Vera ProjectSeattle, WA
Mar 26Polaris HallPortland, OR
Mar 29BeehiveSalt Lake City, UT
Mar 30HQDenver, CO
Mar 31The RinoKansas City, MO
Apr 01Off BroadwaySt. Louis, MO
Apr 02Hoosier DomeIndianapolis, IN
Apr 03SubterraneanChicago, IL
Apr 05SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Apr 06Hard LuckToronto, ON
Apr 07Mohawk PlaceBuffalo, NY
Apr 08ThunderbirdPittsburgh, PA
Apr 09Zone 1Brooklyn, NY
Apr 10Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
Apr 12SongbyrdWashington, DC
Apr 13HoiAsbury Park, NY
Apr 14FoundryPhiladelphia, PA
Apr 15Beachland BallroomCleveland, OH