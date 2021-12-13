Heart Attack Man have announced a North American tour for this spring. Covey, Arm's Length, and Blood Root will be playing support. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 15. Heart Attack Man released their EP Thoughtz & Prayerz earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 09
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Mar 10
|The High Watt
|Nashville, TN
|Mar 11
|Masquerade Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 12
|Henao Contemporary Center
|Orlando, FL
|Mar 13
|Crowbar
|Tampa, FL
|Mar 15
|Come and Take It Live
|Austin, TX
|Mar 16
|Secret Group
|Houston, TX
|Mar 18
|Nile Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|Mar 19
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA
|Mar 20
|The Peppermint Club
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mar 21
|Star Line Social Club
|Oakland, CA
|Mar 23
|Goldfield
|Sacramento, CA
|Mar 25
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 26
|Polaris Hall
|Portland, OR
|Mar 29
|Beehive
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Mar 30
|HQ
|Denver, CO
|Mar 31
|The Rino
|Kansas City, MO
|Apr 01
|Off Broadway
|St. Louis, MO
|Apr 02
|Hoosier Dome
|Indianapolis, IN
|Apr 03
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 05
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Apr 06
|Hard Luck
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 07
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NY
|Apr 08
|Thunderbird
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Apr 09
|Zone 1
|Brooklyn, NY
|Apr 10
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|Apr 12
|Songbyrd
|Washington, DC
|Apr 13
|Hoi
|Asbury Park, NY
|Apr 14
|Foundry
|Philadelphia, PA
|Apr 15
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH