The Bronx will be heading to Australia and New Zealand this spring with Chubby And The Gang on select dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday. The Bronx released Bronx VI and Chubby and The Gang released The Mutt's Nuts in 2021.
Previous StoryCloakroom release "Lost Meaning"
Next StoryStreetlight Manifesto announce New Year's Eve show
The Bronx/Chubby And The Gang (Australia and New Zealand)
Turnstile adds additional dates to their European tour
The Bronx release Tim Armstrong directed video for "Breaking News (Live)"
The Chats/Chubby And The Gang/Dennis Cometti (EU/UK)
Every Time I Die /The Bronx/ Jesus Piece/ Sanction (UK)
Boss to release 7-inch, share new song
Every Time I Die release "Thing With Feathers" video
Chubby and the Gang to go on UK tour
The Bronx (Europe and UK)
Every Time I Die announce line up for holiday shows