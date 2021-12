8 hours ago by Em Moore

Georgia Maq of Camp Cope has released a video for her new solo song "Joe Rogan". The video was produced by Tori Styles. The song features vocal clips from Amy Taylor of Amyl and The Sniffers, PJ Russo of Night Birds, and Sarah Thompson and Kelly Dawn of Camp Cope. Georgia Maq released her solo album Pleaser in 2019. Check out the video below.