3 hours ago by Em Moore

La Armada have released a video for their new single "Le Fe No Abasta". The video was directed by Jamezz Hampton. The song is off their upcoming album Anti-Colonial Vol.2 out February 11 via Mal De Ojo Records, Thousand Island Records, and Lockjaw Records. La Armada released Anti-Colonial Vol. 1 in 2019. Check out the video below.