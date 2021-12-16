Otoboke Beaver have announced North American tour dates for this spring. The band also announced Europe and UK tour dates for later in the spring. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17. Otoboke Beaver released Itekoma Hits in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 21
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Mar 22
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mar 23
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Mar 25
|Doug Fir Lounge
|Portland, OR
|Mar 26
|Biltmore Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC
|Mar 27
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 30
|Globe Hall
|Denver, CO
|Apr 01
|Empty Bottle
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 03
|Lee's Palace
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 05
|Bar Le Ritz PDB
|Montreal, QC
|Apr 06
|The Sinclair
|Boston, MA
|Apr 08
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|New York, NY
|Apr 09
|Johnny Brenda's
|Philadelphia, PA
|Apr 10
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|May 05
|Doornroosje
|Nimegen, NL
|May 06
|Rotown Rotterdam
|Rotterdam, NL
|May 07
|Ancienne Belgique
|Brussels, BE
|May 08
|Paard
|The Hague, NL
|May 11
|Vera Groningen
|Groningen, NL
|May 16
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK
|May 19
|Saint Luke's
|Glasgow, UK
|May 20
|Manchester Academy
|Manchester, UK
|May 22
|The Fleece Bristol
|Bristol, UK
|May 24
|Button Factory
|Dublin, IE