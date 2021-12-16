Otoboke Beaver announce spring tour dates

Otoboke Beaver
by Tours

Otoboke Beaver have announced North American tour dates for this spring. The band also announced Europe and UK tour dates for later in the spring. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17. Otoboke Beaver released Itekoma Hits in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 21CasbahSan Diego, CA
Mar 22The EchoLos Angeles, CA
Mar 23Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Mar 25Doug Fir LoungePortland, OR
Mar 26Biltmore CabaretVancouver, BC
Mar 27The CrocodileSeattle, WA
Mar 30Globe HallDenver, CO
Apr 01Empty BottleChicago, IL
Apr 03Lee's PalaceToronto, ON
Apr 05Bar Le Ritz PDBMontreal, QC
Apr 06The SinclairBoston, MA
Apr 08Music Hall of WilliamsburgNew York, NY
Apr 09Johnny Brenda'sPhiladelphia, PA
Apr 10Union StageWashington, DC
May 05DoornroosjeNimegen, NL
May 06Rotown RotterdamRotterdam, NL
May 07Ancienne BelgiqueBrussels, BE
May 08PaardThe Hague, NL
May 11Vera GroningenGroningen, NL
May 16Electric BallroomLondon, UK
May 19Saint Luke'sGlasgow, UK
May 20Manchester AcademyManchester, UK
May 22The Fleece BristolBristol, UK
May 24Button FactoryDublin, IE