Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by New Jersey's Old Currents! The video is for their new song "Here, You Throw This Away". Speaking to Punknews, Old Currents said of the song,

"We chose this song as our first single because we feel it's a great introduction to our band and our sound. We were so excited about how Chris Badami (From Portrait Recording Studios) made the record sound so huge, and we think this song is a wonderful sonic representation of our band from the Bad-Religion-esque "whoahs" to the bouncy bassline and Fallon-esque storytelling in the lyrics. When we left the studio with the masters, we just knew this was the one to lead off with.

We were fortunate enough to create a music video filmed by Eric DiCarlo, creator of Square Up Studios. Eric absolutely nailed it, he has a way of putting shots together and it's like he is reading your mind. We also have to shout out Danny Flaherty, a highschool friend of ours who played the lead in our video, Danny has been casted in The Trails of the Chicago, Chicago Med and Wolf on Wall Street so thanks to him for taking the time to direct and be in our video. shout out to Brain Scherer owner of Stoshs for letting us your bar and sorry about the Christmas lights again. Lastly, shout out to all our friends who gave us their time to help us make this video."