Start The Week Over: “Keepaway” (Stripped)

We are so pleased to bring you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for New York power-pop band Start The Week Over. They will be releasing an EP called Acoustic Session which features stripped back versions of some of their singles. First up is a new version of "Keepaway", see below.
“We released a lot of music this year and started growing our fanbase with a lot of really upbeat and energetic songs. We wanted to finish the year off by taking our existing singles and putting a new spin on them, so you can listen to us whether you want to dance in your room or cry under the sheets.” – Matt Wikstrom