Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes postpone European tour

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have postponed their European tour dates due to the rise of COVID-19 cases. The shows have been rescheduled for 2022 and all previously purchased tickets will be valid at the new dates. Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes released Sticky earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 04SlaktkykanStockholm, SE
Nov 05Rockefeller Music HallOslo, NO
Nov 06Store VegaCopenhagen, DK
Nov 08MarkthalleHamburg, DE
Nov 09Tivoli VredenburgUtrecht, NL
Nov 10KantineColonge, DE
Nov 11La MadeleineBrussels, BE
Nov 13AstraBerlin, DE
Nov 15NieboWarsaw, PL
Nov 16Meet FactoryPrague, CZ
Nov 17Neue TheaterfabrikMunich, DE
Nov 20Dynamo SaalZurich, CH
Nov 22Magazzini GeneraliMilan, IT
Nov 24Jimmy JazzVitoria-Gasteiz, ES
Nov 25Sala PelicanoA Coruna, ES
Nov 26LAV - Lisboa Ao VivoLisboa, PT
Nov 29Razzmatazz 2Barcelona, ES
Dec 02La CigaleParis, FR