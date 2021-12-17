Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have postponed their European tour dates due to the rise of COVID-19 cases. The shows have been rescheduled for 2022 and all previously purchased tickets will be valid at the new dates. Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes released Sticky earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 04
|Slaktkykan
|Stockholm, SE
|Nov 05
|Rockefeller Music Hall
|Oslo, NO
|Nov 06
|Store Vega
|Copenhagen, DK
|Nov 08
|Markthalle
|Hamburg, DE
|Nov 09
|Tivoli Vredenburg
|Utrecht, NL
|Nov 10
|Kantine
|Colonge, DE
|Nov 11
|La Madeleine
|Brussels, BE
|Nov 13
|Astra
|Berlin, DE
|Nov 15
|Niebo
|Warsaw, PL
|Nov 16
|Meet Factory
|Prague, CZ
|Nov 17
|Neue Theaterfabrik
|Munich, DE
|Nov 20
|Dynamo Saal
|Zurich, CH
|Nov 22
|Magazzini Generali
|Milan, IT
|Nov 24
|Jimmy Jazz
|Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES
|Nov 25
|Sala Pelicano
|A Coruna, ES
|Nov 26
|LAV - Lisboa Ao Vivo
|Lisboa, PT
|Nov 29
|Razzmatazz 2
|Barcelona, ES
|Dec 02
|La Cigale
|Paris, FR