Vagrant Records have announced they will be putting on 2 shows next year to celebrate the labels 25th and 26th anniversary as a label. The two events will be held on May 28th, 2020 in Irvine, CA and on June 11th, 2022 in Worchester, MA. Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio (California only), Thrice, The Get Up Kids, Moneen (Massachusetts only), The Anniversary, and Hot Rod Circuit will be playing the events. Tickets to these shows will go on sale today.
Vagrant records announce 26th anniversary shows
