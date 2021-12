Today, we are pleased to debut the new live album by Josh Caterer of The Smoking Popes!

Today, Caterer is releasing The SPACE Sessions. Caterer reunites with bassist John San Juan (Hushdrops) and drummer John Perrin (NRBQ to cut a live album with some classics and some surprises in a raw and loose style. The album finds the crew stripping the songs back to their core and really highlighting the songcraft in an intimate setting.

You can check out the whole album below, right now.