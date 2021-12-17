Clapton gets $4k judgment against widow for selling $11 bootleg CD (that she didn't know was boot)

All you people selling CDs from the collections of the sadly departed better watch out! Eric Clapton is on the prowl! As first reported by German publication Bild and then picked up by guitar world, a 58 year old German widow sold an Eric Clapton CD on eBay. The CD came from the collection of her sadly departed husband, and according to Defendant Gabrielle P, her husband bought it at a department many years ago.

After the widow sold the CD on eBay for the equivalent of $11 USD, Clapton filed a copyright infringement suit. Because the CD was indeed unauthorized (though the widow merely sold it, but did not manufacture it), Clapton won a judgment against her with the court granting court costs in Clapton's favor, which amounts to about $4,000 USA. Gabrielle P filed an appeal on the grounds that she did not know that the CD was bootleg as her husband bought it at a department store, but the appeal was denied because, similar to US copyright law, German copyright infringement does not require knowledge of said infringement. Further, if Gabrielle P tries to sell the same CD again, she faces either a €250,000 fine or six-month prison sentence.

So all of you out there selling Clapton CDs, you better be careful- Clapton doesn't care if you are a massive bootleg operation or just some poor widow who sadly has to disperse with her departed husband's personal items, CLAPTON IS OUT FOR BLOOD.

Meanwhile, Clapton continues to push the unfounded theory that either Covid doesn't exist, that Covid actually is not dangerous, that the vaccine is some sort of secret conspiracy chemical, or who knows what other wackado theory.