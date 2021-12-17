Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Dave Hause and The Mermaid have announced the postponement of their UK and Europe tour with Mercy Union. All previously purchased tickets will be remain valid for the new dates. A Hannover show has been added and the Berlin show has been cancelled. Dave Hause released Blood Harmony earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 06
|O2 Academy 2
|Birmingham, UK
|Sep 07
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|Sep 08
|Oran Mor
|Glasgow, UK
|Sep 09
|Gorilla
|Manchester, UK
|Sep 10
|Thekla
|Bristol, UK
|Sep 11
|Islinton Assembly Hall
|London, UK
|Sep 13
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Sep 14
|Knust
|Hamburg, DE
|Sep 15
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE
|Sep 17
|Skaters Palace
|Munster, DE
|Sep 18
|TBA
|Hannover, DE
|Sep 20
|Die Kantine
|Cologne, DE
|Sep 21
|Munchner Freiheit
|Munchen, DE
|Sep 22
|Im Wizemann
|Stuttgart, DE
|Sep 23
|Legend Club
|Milano, IT
|Sep 24
|EXIL
|Zurich, CH
|Sep 25
|Batschkapp
|Frankfurt Am Main, DE
|Sep 27
|Arena Wien
|Wien, AT
|Sep 29
|Kavka
|Antwerp, BE
|Sep 30
|Doornroosje
|Nijmegen, NL