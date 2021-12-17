Dave Hause postpones Europe and UK tour

Dave Hause and The Mermaid have announced the postponement of their UK and Europe tour with Mercy Union. All previously purchased tickets will be remain valid for the new dates. A Hannover show has been added and the Berlin show has been cancelled. Dave Hause released Blood Harmony earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 06O2 Academy 2Birmingham, UK
Sep 07Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
Sep 08Oran MorGlasgow, UK
Sep 09GorillaManchester, UK
Sep 10TheklaBristol, UK
Sep 11Islinton Assembly HallLondon, UK
Sep 13MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Sep 14KnustHamburg, DE
Sep 15Conne IslandLeipzig, DE
Sep 17Skaters PalaceMunster, DE
Sep 18TBAHannover, DE
Sep 20Die KantineCologne, DE
Sep 21Munchner FreiheitMunchen, DE
Sep 22Im WizemannStuttgart, DE
Sep 23Legend ClubMilano, IT
Sep 24EXILZurich, CH
Sep 25BatschkappFrankfurt Am Main, DE
Sep 27Arena WienWien, AT
Sep 29KavkaAntwerp, BE
Sep 30DoornroosjeNijmegen, NL