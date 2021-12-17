Listen to Punknews Podcast #572!

Episode #572 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em, Hallie, and John talk about Talking Heads' concert film being added to the National Film Registry, Avail going on tour with Hot Water Music, CJ Ramone releasing a beer in South America, and Georgia Maq of Camp Cope's new video. They also discuss Ween, vintage toys, Fucked Up's video for "Year of the Horse, and much more. Listen to the episode below!