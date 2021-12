, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Bronx have announced the postponement of their European headlining tour dates. The dates were set to take place this January. The band stated that all existing tickets will remain valid for the new dates when they are announced and their upcoming shows in the UK will go forward as planned. The Bronx released Bronx VI earlier this year. See the post in full below.