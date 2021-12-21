Bike Thiefs announce spring tour dates (EU & UK)

Bike Thiefs have announced tour dates for spring 2022. They will be touring Europe and the UK. Bike Thiefs released Leaking in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 25Le Point CarreAngouleme, FR
May 27SupersonicParis, FR
May 29AK ShelterNantes, FR
May 30Mc Daid'sLe Havre, FR
Jun 01PatronaatHaarlem, NL
Jun 03MezzBreda, NL
Jun 04Kaffee 'T HofMiddelburg, NL
Jun 07New Cross InnLondon, UK
Jun 08The New AdelphiHull, UK
Jun 09RetroManchester, UK
Jun 10The Grayston UnityHalifax, UK
Jun 11KingfisherCorby, UK
Jun 12L'ImpostureLille, FR
Jun 14Brin De ZincBarberaz, FR
Jun 15Le TroksonLyon, FR
Jun 17KjbiMontpellier, FR