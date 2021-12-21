Bike Thiefs have announced tour dates for spring 2022. They will be touring Europe and the UK. Bike Thiefs released Leaking in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 25
|Le Point Carre
|Angouleme, FR
|May 27
|Supersonic
|Paris, FR
|May 29
|AK Shelter
|Nantes, FR
|May 30
|Mc Daid's
|Le Havre, FR
|Jun 01
|Patronaat
|Haarlem, NL
|Jun 03
|Mezz
|Breda, NL
|Jun 04
|Kaffee 'T Hof
|Middelburg, NL
|Jun 07
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK
|Jun 08
|The New Adelphi
|Hull, UK
|Jun 09
|Retro
|Manchester, UK
|Jun 10
|The Grayston Unity
|Halifax, UK
|Jun 11
|Kingfisher
|Corby, UK
|Jun 12
|L'Imposture
|Lille, FR
|Jun 14
|Brin De Zinc
|Barberaz, FR
|Jun 15
|Le Trokson
|Lyon, FR
|Jun 17
|Kjbi
|Montpellier, FR