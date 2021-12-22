Nothing announce rescheduled US shows with Bambara and Midwife

Nothing have announced rescheduled tour dates for January 2022. The dates are for their tour with Bambara and Midwife. Both of their Brooklyn shows will require proof of vaccination and masks are mandatory. Refunds are available if needed and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. Nothing released The Great Dismal in 2020. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 15Ace of CupsColumbus, OH (w/Bambara, Midwife)
Jan 16Metro GalleryBaltimore, MD (w/Bambara, Midwife)
Jan 17Saint VitusBrooklyn, NY (w/Midwife)
Jan 18Saint VitusBrooklyn, NY (w/Midwife)