Merry Christmas! Happy Chanukah! Joyous Kwanzaa! Episode #573 of the Punknews Podcast is the NEW Christmas Special! This year Hallie, Em, and John play some of their favourite Christmas songs and talk about Krampus, Santa, cookies, and the spirit of the season. Pagan gods and rituals are also discussed. Songs by The Waitresses, Shitbirds Problem Patterns, Alice Bag, Dwarves, Atom and His Package and many more are played. Check out the episode below!