Watch the new video by Revival!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Rochester based hardcore band Revival! The video was directed by The Jerry Farley. The song features Tim Williams of Vision of Disorder and is off their EP New Blood On The Old Blade. Vocalist Matt Dalberth said of the song,

"Bringing back that fast, pissed off, old school and in your face, two minute ass beating hardcore style, Scumbag is a direct call out to those who try and bring you down in life. We had our friend Tim Williams from the legendary Vision Of Disorder guest on vocals, and appear in the video. Play this shit loud!"

New Blood On The Old Blade will be out physically on March 25 via Cursed Blessings Records and you can pre-order it right here. Check out the video below!