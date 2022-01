, Posted by Tours 8 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Chisel have announced the postponement of their UK tour. The tour was originally set to start this week but will now take place at the end of March. The dates will be announced soon. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates and refunds are also available. The Chisel released Retaliation in 2021. Check out the post in full below.