4 hours ago by Em Moore

New York based hardcore band Age of Apocalypse have released a new song. The song is called "Fury" and is off their upcoming album Grim Wisdom due out January 21 via Closed Casket Activities. The artwork was done by Dillon Perino. Age of Apocalypse released The Way in 2020 and their split EP with Pain of Truth in 2021. Check out the new song below.