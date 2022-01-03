David Bowie estate sells Bowie's publishing for around $250 million

Following the massive sales involving the publishing rights of Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, and others, the estate of David Bowie has now made a deal to sell the entirety of Bowie's publishing rights, which spans six decades. Today, it was announced that the estate sold Bowie's publishing for "upwards of $250 million" to Warner Chappell Music.

Allen Grubman , a representative for the Bowie Estate, stated, “We are truly gratified that David Bowie’s body of music will now be in the capable hands of Warner Chappell Music Publishing. We are sure they will cherish it and take care of it with the greatest level of dignity.”