Portrayal of Guilt announce spring tour

Portrayal Of Guilt
Portrayal of Guilt have announced American tour dates for this spring. World Peace will be joining them on all dates. Portrayal of Guilt released their albums We Are Always Alone and CHRISTFUCKER in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 24529Atlanta, GA
Mar 25Lodge of SorrowsSavannah, GA
Mar 26The WoolyGainesville, FL
Mar 27GrampsMiami, FL
Mar 28CrowbarTampa, FL
Mar 29Will's PubOrlando, FL
Mar 31Gasa GasaNew Orleans, LA
Apr 01White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
Apr 02BallroomAustin, TX