Portrayal of Guilt have announced American tour dates for this spring. World Peace will be joining them on all dates. Portrayal of Guilt released their albums We Are Always Alone and CHRISTFUCKER in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 24
|529
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 25
|Lodge of Sorrows
|Savannah, GA
|Mar 26
|The Wooly
|Gainesville, FL
|Mar 27
|Gramps
|Miami, FL
|Mar 28
|Crowbar
|Tampa, FL
|Mar 29
|Will's Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Mar 31
|Gasa Gasa
|New Orleans, LA
|Apr 01
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Apr 02
|Ballroom
|Austin, TX