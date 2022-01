, Posted by 14 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Montreal based melodic punks Twenty2 have announced that they will be releasing a new album this year with members of Good Riddance. Luke Pabich co-wrote the album and plays guitar and Sean Sellers is on drums. The album has 12 songs and is called Dismissed. It will be out later this year. Twenty2 released Nice Knowin' Ya in 2018. Check out the announcement post below.